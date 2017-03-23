Security ramped up for Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan.

The Tour of Flanders, the first cobbled 'Monument' of the season, is one of the most followed sporting events in Belgium, with police estimating that up to 500 000 people line the route from Antwerp to Oudenaarde.

CYCLING NEWS - Concrete blocks will line the route of Sunday's Tour of Flanders to prevent possible ram raid attacks, organisers announced, as Belgium ramps up security for the high-profile cycle race.Members of the public will be banned from bringing rucksacks into 17 secured zones, the Belga news agency reported, with personnel on hand for searches and police present for identity checks.The use of drones will also be outlawed along the Tour's route while more than 600 police officers will line the roads.