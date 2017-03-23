No sweeping Vettel up in Ferrari hype

Sebastian Vettel.
MOTOR SPORT NEWS - Ferrari’s fast lap times and good reliability during winter testing has raised hopes of a challenge to Mercedes’ three-year dominance of Formula One but the excitement is yet to infect four-times champion Sebastian Vettel.
“It’s March,” the German told reporters bluntly on Thursday, when asked about the ‘scuderia’s’ title hopes ahead of Sunday’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
“I think if you want to talk about the fight for the title, that’s a question for October, November.
“Looking at the performance of the cars, obviously it was expected to be a big step up and that’s how it felt on the track,” the German added.
“I think that’s what we all said when we first got out of the car that it’s a big step forward.”
Ferrari failed to win a race last year, have not won the drivers’ title since Kimi Raikkonen’s 2007 championship and have experienced a number of false dawns in recent years.
