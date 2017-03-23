No sweeping Vettel up in Ferrari hype

Sebastian Vettel.

Ferrari failed to win a race last year, have not won the drivers’ title since Kimi Raikkonen’s 2007 championship and have experienced a number of false dawns in recent years.

MOTOR SPORT NEWS - Ferrari’s fast lap times and good reliability during winter testing has raised hopes of a challenge to Mercedes’ three-year dominance of Formula One but the excitement is yet to infect four-times champion Sebastian Vettel.“It’s March,” the German told reporters bluntly on Thursday, when asked about the ‘scuderia’s’ title hopes ahead of Sunday’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix.“I think if you want to talk about the fight for the title, that’s a question for October, November.“Looking at the performance of the cars, obviously it was expected to be a big step up and that’s how it felt on the track,” the German added.“I think that’s what we all said when we first got out of the car that it’s a big step forward.”