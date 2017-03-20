Hamilton is still the man to beat

Lewis Hamilton.

"That’s going to be an exciting battle."

MOTOR SPORT NEWS - Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.The Briton has won more grands prix than anyone still driving around a racetrack, and knows all the tricks as he starts his 11th season. Bookmakers have him as the uncontested 10/11 favourite ahead of the 26 March season-opener in Australia.There could still be a few bumps in the road ahead, however.For those who fear the Mercedes man will have it easy following the retirement of Nico Rosberg, the German team mate who beat him to the title while winning fewer races, there is an alternative scenario."Imagine Ferrari are great and the championship is being fought between Sebastian Vettel, with four world championships and Lewis, with three," 1996 world champion Damon Hill told reporters.