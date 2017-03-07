Joel Stransky suffers horrible fall in Cape Epic

Joel Stransky is a veteran of the Cape Epic.



Joel Stransky after his fall. Photo: Twitter.

CYCLING NEWS - Former Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky’s participation in the Cape Epic ended very early.The SuperSport commentator, who was competing in his eighth race this year, suffered a horrendous fall in Sunday’s prologue stage of 26km.Stransky was rushed to hospital with a broken rib and punctured lung.He did, however, tweet a picture of himself later and confirmed he was in a stable condition.