Pedal Power: Gruelling Cape Epic gets going

Riders participate in the Cape Epic. Picture: @CapeEpic/Twitter

Western Cape Sports MEC Anroux Marais says: “What makes it a fantastic event is that it has boosted our economy and made us a tourist destination. It was just out of this world.”

CYCLING NEWS - Over 1,000 cyclists got onto their saddles for the first stage of the annual Cape Epic on Sunday.Riders from 650 teams will be vying for the coveted first position as they navigate some of the Western Cape's roughest and toughest terrain in Durbanville, Hermanus, Greyson and Elgin before ending in Franschhoek.