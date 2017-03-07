Hamilton is still the man to beat

Lewis Hamilton.

Former Red Bull ace Vettel and veteran teammate Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari's most recent world champion in 2007, drew a blank in 2016 and have plenty of pressure on them to succeed.

MOTOR SPORT NEWS - Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.The Briton has won more grands prix than anyone still driving around a racetrack, and knows all the tricks as he starts his 11th season. Bookmakers have him as the uncontested 10/11 favourite ahead of the March 26 season-opener in Australia.There could still be a few bumps in the road ahead, however.For those who fear the Mercedes man will have it easy following the retirement of Nico Rosberg, the German teammate who beat him to the title while winning fewer races, there is an alternative scenario."Imagine Ferrari are great and the championship is being fought between Sebastian Vettel, with four world championships and Lewis, with three," 1996 world champion Damon Hill told reporters."That’s going to be an exciting battle."It could happen, with Ferrari fastest in pre-season testing and raising suspicions that their new SF70H car has closed the chasm between Mercedes and the rest.Vettel is the second favourite in the betting odds at 4/1.Mercedes have won 51 of the last 59 races, and all but two of 21 last year.