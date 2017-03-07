Translate to: 

Major, positive resolutions taken at sport conference

The NMMU Saasveld campus.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, George Municipality, the Eden Sports Council and Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University hosted the third Western Cape Conference on sport at the university's George campus on Friday, 10 and Saturday, 11 March.
 
NNMU campus principal, Prof Quinton Johnson, Rudi Claassen (vice chairperson of the Eden Sports Council) and Cllr Melvin Naik (George mayor) welcomed all, after which Anroux Marais (MEC: Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport) delivered the keynote address to the attendees.
 
The conference theme of Olympism was supported by topics such as Olympic values; fundamental principles of Olympism; assessment of the implementation of the NSRP in the Western Cape; diversity in sport; the athlete's perspective; governance and administration in sport; and municipalities and sport. Presentations of a high standard were delivered; frank, robust and serious discussions were at the order of the day.
 
In his vote of thanks, Desmond Speelman (chairperson: Eden Sports Council) noted the success of the conference and thanked the partners in this event for their vision and delivery of this conference. He also thanked the sponsors for supporting this major event.
 
After the breakaway sessions chaired by Rudi Claassen, David Maans, Granville Campher and Ronald Gabriel, the some serious resolutions were formulated to be submitted to the relevant roleplayers for discussion and implementation.
 
Some of the major resolutions were:
Physical education must be reinstated in the school curriculum;
 
To ensure that national federations embrace the NSRP completely;
 
That the mandatory maximum allocated portion (15%) of municipal infrastructure grant funding be utilised for sports clubs. No deviations;
 
The Western Cape Sports Confederation/Department of Cultural Affiars and Sport, in partnership with the Western Cape Education Department, will conduct Olympic values training sessions, which must be filtered down to all the structures.
 
For more information contact Dave van der Walt (082 773 4901 or sportcouncil.eden@gmail.com). The presentations and photos will be available on the website, www.edensc.co.za, soon.
 
