Hillbillies Mountain Bike Club

Hillbillies Mountain Bike Club
The trails in the George region aim to challenge riders of different skill levels with the least environmental impact.
GEORGE NEWS - The George Hillbillies Mountain Bike Club was established in 1996 to provide a means of contact for mountain bikers in the George region, as well as to develop and negotiate trails in the region.
 
Over the past 20 years, good relationships with all major landowners have been established.
 
Annual membership fees have been used to develop and maintain the trails, so that presently there are approximately 30km of single tracks distributed over forestry, university and municipal areas. The trails aim to challenge riders of different skill levels while striving for the least environmental impact.
 
The Hillbillies do not seek to own or control these trails but advise mountain bikers to share them readily with trail-runners, dog-walkers and the public.
 
The club has about 200 active members and regularly holds social events such as training groups, night rides, sunset rides and hill climbs. It endorses the efforts of the Madibaz Mountain Bikers of NMMU, George, who offer time trials on the first Friday of each month, as well as four Olympic Cross-country (XCO) events. The Hilbillies also support the extension of a XCO track on the NMMU Campus.
 
Vandalisme betreur
Die Hillbillies Bergfietsklub betreur die onlangse vandalisme van aanwysingsborde op die fietsrypaaie. Die borde was 'n effektiewe wyse om besoekers in te lig oor die fietsrypaaie in George. Die klub vergader gereeld met die SAPD om misdaad-insidente te rapporteer en te beperk. Adjudant-offisier Pierre Barendse is beskikbaar om spesifiek hierop te fokus. Kontak hom by 083 461 4802 om insidente te rapporteer.
 
Jaarlikse lidmaatskap is R150 p/p, of R200 vir familie-lidmaatskap. Skoliere en studente betaal R100. Inskrywing en betaling kan by alle groot fietsrywinkels in George gesoen word. Behalwe vir 'n jaarlikse Cycling SA-affiliasiefooi van R200, word alle lidmaatskapgeld op die bou en onderhoud van bergfietspaaie bestee.
 
Lede van die klub kry gereelde nuusbriewe en belangstellendes kan Hillbillies Mountain Bike Club besoek op Facebook of www.hillbillies.co.za.
 
Die vandale is steeds op vrye voet en die aanwysingsborde sal eers vervang word as besluit is hoe om die borde te beveilig.
 
Article by Richard Müller
 
'Ons bring jou die nuutste George, Tuinroete nuus'
08:02 (GMT+2), Sun, 19 March 2017
