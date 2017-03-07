Translate to: 

Decision on Durban losing Games expected soon

Moses Mabhida Stadium
NATIONAL NEWS - The Commonwealth Games Federation’s quarterly meeting ends in London today.
 
Ongoing discussions at the weekend left the 2022 Commonwealth Games hosting rights up in the air, though officials were expected to make an announcement this week after international reports suggested Durban would be stripped of the quadrennial showpiece.

The final decision rests with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) executive, which was discussing the 2022 Games at its three-day quarterly meeting ending in London today.

Durban, the first African city to earn the rights for the Games, was facing financial constraints and stakeholders had missed various early deadlines set by the CGF.

Eighteen months after winning a lone bid, the hosting rights agreement had not been signed, payments had not been made to the international body and a local organising committee had not been formed.
 
08:45 (GMT+2), Mon, 13 March 2017
