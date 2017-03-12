Cape Town Cycle Tour cancelled

Cape Town Cycle Tour riders lining up at the starting line on Sunday morning. Picture: Twitter/@CTCycleTour.

Due to severe winds in Cape Town and along the route organisers have deemed it unsafe for riders and have urged all riders not to approach the start line.

Earlier on Sunday morning, the race was shortened due to unrelated protest action.

NATIONAL NEWS - The 40th edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour has been cancelled due to high winds in the Mother City, marking the first time in the event’s history that it has been called off.