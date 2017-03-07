Explore the coves and secrets of the Garden Route coastline during South Africa’s only walking festival, taking place over Easter, April 14 to 17. Photo: Supplied

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - South Africa’s first walking festival is building on its inaugural success and getting ready to put its boots on for a second year.

The Hi-Tec Garden Route Walking Festival takes place over the Easter Weekend, April 14 to 17, with an offering of over 50 different walks to choose from between Mossel Bay, George, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay and Nature's Valley.

The festival is an exciting option for visitors and locals to get off the beaten track with easy walks or adventurous hikes on the Garden Route.

Arguably one of the world's great walking destinations, the Garden Route is the ideal place to host South Africa's only walking festival, with its beautiful mountains, secret forests, cascading waterfalls, coastal cliffs, incredible beaches and world famous trails.

“Walking festivals are an ideal way to discover new places and meet new people who share a passion for the outdoors, and our festival is unique as it involves the support and involvement of all the local communities, from volunteer walk leaders to professional guides.

Hi-Tec, a brand which has become synonymous with hiking in South Africa, are committed to the event, which enables us to offer a wide range of walks for free and catering to all levels of fitness and adventure,” comments festival founder Galeo Saintz.

The walks will be led either by volunteers or by professional guides. Professionally guided walks may include a guiding fee, but all relevant costs are indicated in the walk programme

