Translate to: 

Garden Route Walking Festival

Garden Route Walking Festival
Explore the coves and secrets of the Garden Route coastline during South Africa’s only walking festival, taking place over Easter, April 14 to 17. Photo: Supplied
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - South Africa’s first walking festival is building on its inaugural success and getting ready to put its boots on for a second year.
 
The Hi-Tec Garden Route Walking Festival takes place over the Easter Weekend, April 14 to 17, with an offering of over 50 different walks to choose from between Mossel Bay, George, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay and Nature's Valley.
 
The festival is an exciting option for visitors and locals to get off the beaten track with easy walks or adventurous hikes on the Garden Route.
 
Arguably one of the world's great walking destinations, the Garden Route is the ideal place to host South Africa's only walking festival, with its beautiful mountains, secret forests, cascading waterfalls, coastal cliffs, incredible beaches and world famous trails.
 
“Walking festivals are an ideal way to discover new places and meet new people who share a passion for the outdoors, and our festival is unique as it involves the support and involvement of all the local communities, from volunteer walk leaders to professional guides.
 
Hi-Tec, a brand which has become synonymous with hiking in South Africa, are committed to the event, which enables us to offer a wide range of walks for free and catering to all levels of fitness and adventure,” comments festival founder Galeo Saintz.
 
The walks will be led either by volunteers or by professional guides. Professionally guided walks may include a guiding fee, but all relevant costs are indicated in the walk programme.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'
08:00 (GMT+2), Sun, 12 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

T2: Trainspotting
T2: Trainspotting
After 20 years abroad, Mark Renton returns to Scotland and reunites with...
Logan: The Wolverine
Logan: The Wolverine
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide...
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several...
The Great Wall (3D)
The Great Wall (3D)
European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the...
Moonlight
Moonlight
A timeless story of human self-discovery and connection, Moonlight...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you volunteer at a local charity organisation?
Yes
George Herald 22%
No
George Herald 64%
I've been meaning to, I just don't have the time
George Herald 14%
Men
Women
Search
Dougbug
I'm a 62 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 27 and 61.
theone001
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 100.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up