Sky’s the limit for SS F1 coverage

Lewis Hamilton.

SuperSport will now tap into a formidable commentary team that also includes former world champion Damon Hill, Martin Brundle, Johnny Herbert, Simon Lazenby and Natalie Pinkham.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - As Formula 1 evolves, so does SuperSport with confirmation this week that viewers will get to enjoy the expert analysis and commentary provided by Sky Sports’ world-class team.The deal includes broadcasting the Sky Sports race build-ups which feature some of the most acute minds in motorsport.In recent days, chief technical boss Pat Symonds, who spent three years at the helm of Williams’ technical team, joined the commentary line-up, ensuring viewers understand the mechanics of racing at elite level.Symonds comes equipped with massive expertise. He won four world drivers’ titles with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, and three constructors’ titles.