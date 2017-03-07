Translate to: 

Calling all mountain bikers

Calling all mountain bikers
A few riders took a morning ride recently to test out part of the trail for the inaugural Garden Route Fat Bike Challenge near Platbank. They are (from left) Shannon Frost, Philip Dobrautz, Ben Olivier, Trevor Frost, Brian Anderson, Christo du Preez and Amanda Dixon. Photo: Pascal Dobrautz
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Have you ever taken a ride on the beach? Have you ever wanted to cycle in a marine protected area? Well, this Easter, during Sedgefield’s Slow Festival, April 14 to 16, you can enter the Garden Route Fat Bike Challenge and explore jeep tracks across vegetated fossil dunes and ride along some of the most spectacular sections of beach in the Garden Route.
 
“To have a cycling event again during the Slow Festival has been a long time coming,” said Mark Dixon, race organiser. “And this year we are excited as AMD Odyssey will be organising an inaugural Fat Bike race.”
 
Starting from the Slow Festival hub at the village green in Sedgefield, the route will take cyclists into the beautiful Goukamma Nature Reserve to the east of Sedgefield.
 
Rarely accessed by the public, cyclists will ride to the centre of the reserve along single and jeep track, along ancient dune systems, steep and flat sections, giving spectacular panoramic views of the ocean before dropping down a thrilling descent to "Bischoff’s Picnic Site" onto the coastline for a fast 9km beach stretch alongside ancient fossil dunes towards Kingfisher Creek (yes, the event time does coincide with low tide), or as it is more commonly known, the Sedgefield Lagoon Mouth, to finish back at the village green.
 
While the relatively short route of 30km may seem easy, there will be a few surprises to make this a memorable event, such as sections of the beach which have been washed away where competitors will have the added adventure of negotiating their way on foot across a field of boulders for a few hundred meters.
 
Why Fat Bikes? Simply due to the growing popularity of this form of mountain bike coupled with the super wide tyres that handle the sandy tracks and the beaches. “Fat Bikes aren’t as easy to ride as they look” says Dixon.
 
“They are great for a relaxed slow-paced ride, but when you want to build up speed, they can give you a solid workout due to the extra resistance from the wider tyres. Yet it is these wide tyres that make the route possible as they allow the bikes to float across the soft sand without doing any damage that could result in erosion.”
 
The event will be open to those who don’t have fat bikes too – normal mountain bikes with lowered tyre pressure will be fine.
 
* For more race details and how to enter, visit www.slowfestival.co.za, www.amdodyssey.co.za or call Mark Dixon on 082-213-5931.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'
16:02 (GMT+2), Wed, 08 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

T2: Trainspotting
T2: Trainspotting
After 20 years abroad, Mark Renton returns to Scotland and reunites with...
Logan: The Wolverine
Logan: The Wolverine
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide...
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several...
The Great Wall (3D)
The Great Wall (3D)
European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the...
Moonlight
Moonlight
A timeless story of human self-discovery and connection, Moonlight...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What do you think is the main cause of deaths on South African roads?
Speed
George Herald 76%
Alchohol
George Herald 15%
Unroadworthy vehicles
George Herald 9%
Men
Women
Search
Marsrover
I'm a 60 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 59.
Groeniedraak
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 51.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up