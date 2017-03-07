Cossack kids rock at Sanesa Qualifier

Ryna Heyns on Shadowfax.
GEORGE NEWS - Cossack's Riding school kids rocked at the 1st Sanesa Qualifier held at the George Riding Club.
Results were as follows:
Rochelle Wittmann Pony Riders Primary School on Dinkum
• 2 nd performance riding
• 3 rd working riding
• 1st 80 cm competition
• 1st 80 cm 2 phase
• 3rd 80 cm Equitation
• 1st 80 cm working hunter
Shaylyn Smith High School rider on Jingle Bells
• 1at performance riding
• 1st working riding
• 1st working hunter
• 1st 80cm Equitation
• 1st 80 cm 2 phase
Lisa Kleyn High School rider on Mr Bean
• 3rd working riding
• 2 nd 70 cm competition
• 1st 70 cm Equitation
• 1st 70 cm 2 phase
Chantelle Saayman was a graded day rider King Arthur
• 1st 2 phase
Ryna Heyns High School rider on Shadowfax
• 2nd working riding
• 1st 60 cm Equitation
11:08 (GMT+2), Wed, 08 March 2017
