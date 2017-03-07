Translate to: 

5 Things we learned from F1 testing

5 Things we learned from F1 testing
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W06.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Formula One's faster and more powerful cars for 2017 were put through their paces for the first time in Barcelona this week.

Here, AFP Sports looks at five things we learned from the first four days of pre-season testing:

Mercedes still in front
The more things change, the more they stay the same. After three years of total dominance, even a drastic overhaul of the sport's rules hasn't stopped Mercedes from setting the pace.

Valtteri Bottas showed he can prove an able replacement to retired world champion Nico Rosberg by posting the best time of the week and since 2009 at the Circuit de Catalunya in 1min 19.705sec.

Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were also carrying out race simulations while some at the back of the paddock were struggling to get out of the garage on the first two days.

Ferrari pace encouraging
However, those hoping for more of a contest at the front of the grid this season will have been encouraged by the early signs from Ferrari's SF70H.

Kimi Raikkonen was fastest on Tuesday and Thursday, while Sebastian Vettel outpaced Bottas when both were on the same soft tyre compound on Wednesday.

McLaren woes continue
If Mercedes' dominance has become predictable, then so have the woes of a former championship contender in McLaren.

Two years on from joining forces with engine supplier Honda, McLaren look further off the pace than ever.

More unreliability problems meant McLaren were second last when it came to laps completed and only Toro Rosso were slower once they did get on the track.
 
07:20 (GMT+2), Tue, 07 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

T2: Trainspotting
T2: Trainspotting
After 20 years abroad, Mark Renton returns to Scotland and reunites with...
Logan: The Wolverine
Logan: The Wolverine
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide...
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several...
The Great Wall (3D)
The Great Wall (3D)
European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the...
Moonlight
Moonlight
A timeless story of human self-discovery and connection, Moonlight...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What do you think is the main cause of deaths on South African roads?
Speed
George Herald 75%
Alchohol
George Herald 15%
Unroadworthy vehicles
George Herald 9%
Men
Women
Search
Spyker13Mos
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 54.
BBenjamin1
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up