5 Things we learned from F1 testing

More unreliability problems meant McLaren were second last when it came to laps completed and only Toro Rosso were slower once they did get on the track.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Formula One's faster and more powerful cars for 2017 were put through their paces for the first time in Barcelona this week.Here, AFP Sports looks at five things we learned from the first four days of pre-season testing:The more things change, the more they stay the same. After three years of total dominance, even a drastic overhaul of the sport's rules hasn't stopped Mercedes from setting the pace.Valtteri Bottas showed he can prove an able replacement to retired world champion Nico Rosberg by posting the best time of the week and since 2009 at the Circuit de Catalunya in 1min 19.705sec.Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were also carrying out race simulations while some at the back of the paddock were struggling to get out of the garage on the first two days.However, those hoping for more of a contest at the front of the grid this season will have been encouraged by the early signs from Ferrari's SF70H.Kimi Raikkonen was fastest on Tuesday and Thursday, while Sebastian Vettel outpaced Bottas when both were on the same soft tyre compound on Wednesday.If Mercedes' dominance has become predictable, then so have the woes of a former championship contender in McLaren.Two years on from joining forces with engine supplier Honda, McLaren look further off the pace than ever.