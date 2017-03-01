Valtteri Bottas blasts around Barcelona circuit

Valtteri Bottas completed 75 laps with a best time of 1 minute 19.705 seconds on ultra-soft tyres. Picture: Twitter/@ValtteriBottas.

It also offered further evidence of how much quicker the new, wider cars are with their more aggressive aerodynamics and fatter tyres.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Valtteri Bottas lapped Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya faster than any driver in the V6 turbo era as Formula One champions Mercedes enjoyed another trouble-free morning in pre-season testing.The Finn, whose retired predecessor and 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg paid a flying visit during the sunny morning session, completed 75 laps with a best time of 1 minute 19.705 seconds on ultra-soft tyres.That was a significant step up from the 1:20.960 set by Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen on soft tyres on Tuesday, which had ranked as the fastest of the opening 2017 test.