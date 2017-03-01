Commonwealth Games: Zuma to meet chairman over hosting

Durban beach.

NATIONAL NEWS - Yesterday (28 February) Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula said the country cannot afford to live beyond its means, intimating that the costs of hosting the event had now become prohibitive.

The city of Durban could be on the verge of losing the right to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games following a final assessment by the organisation's technical team.



Eyewitness News understands that the chairperson of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Louise Martin, is set to on Wednesday meet with President Jacob Zuma to inform him of the body's decision.



On Tuesday, Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula said the country cannot afford to live beyond its means, intimating that the costs of hosting the event had now become prohibitive.



The growing silence around Durban’s hosting of the 2022 Games looks set to come to a head on Wednesday with Martin now delaying a trip to Rwanda in an effort to meet personally with the president.