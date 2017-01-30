Mercedes shrug off talk of Australia protest

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. Image: twitter.com

Mercedes have won the last three drivers' and constructors' titles but may have more of a fight on their hands this season due to rule changes, which have produced faster cars on bigger tyres.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has shrugged off fears of a potential protest against his cars at next month's season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix.The pre-season has seen plenty of speculation about clever hydraulic suspension systems since Ferrari sought a clarification about the regulations from the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA).Some paddock insiders, such as Force India technical director Andy Green this week, have suggested that the question could lead to a protest against certain teams to force a decision.Such action could not be taken until the Melbourne race weekend since there are no restrictions on what teams can use on their cars in pre-season testing.Wolff told reporters at the launch of his team's new car on Thursday, however, that he was completely relaxed about the situation."There have been discussions in the TRM (technical regulations meeting) around suspensions and legality," said the Austrian."As far as Mercedes is concerned, I am very confident and comfortable with the situation. We know what the rules say and what you are allowed and not allowed to do."I think it is the usual kicking at the beginning of the season, and it is not something that is worrying for us," said Wolff, whose car will start testing in Barcelona on Monday.