Support for OCC schools' challenge grows

Youngsters encourage one of their able bodied class mates during the OCC school challenge held the day before the main event. Learners spend time in wheelchairs to increase their empathy with disabled people.

GEORGE NEWS - Twelve schools are taking part in the annual Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge for Schools at the Garden Route Mall's parking area on Friday 17 February. Nearly 400 learners, 20 from each school, are taking part in this fun event and the organisers have been working hard to ensure that much needed awareness is raised for people with disabilities.

M.M.Mateza; Tyholora; Thembalethu; Mzoxolo; Heidedal; Conville; Rosemore; Hibernia; Delville Park; New Dawn Park; Pacaltsdorp and Kretzenshoop are the 2017 participating schools. The learners will be picked up at their schools at 12:00 on Friday and taken to the Garden Route Mall parking area.

The event starts at 14:00 in the parking area across from MacDonald's. Afterwards the children will be treated to hot dogs and juice. Able bodied children in wheelchairs have much more empathy for people in wheelchairs once they realise the everyday challenges disabled people live with.

The 15th annual Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge takes place on Saturday 18 February and participants will enjoy a new route which include the 42,2km marathon, 21,1km half marathon, 10 km race and a fun event.

The sponsorships provided by the Airports Company South Africa, George Municipality and various other sponsors, provide financial and essential logistical support so that another OCC of international standard can be presented. The public is encouraged to get involved as volunteers to assist with the fun ride.

Enjoy the fun OCC Schools awareness campaign on 17 February, just one of many awareness campaigns hosted in George prior to the Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge on Saturday. For further information, please contact Ansie Swart on 079 3974655 or swartam@telkomsa.net

The 10km race starts at 07:30, the fun ride starts at 08:30 while the 21,1 km and 42,2km events start at 09:30. Champion wheelchair athlete, Ernst van Dyk will also compete in the challenge on Saturday.