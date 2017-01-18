Davies eyes MotoGP switch in 2018

Chaz Davies. Image: twitter.com

The 2017 WSBK season starts in Australia on 25 February.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Chaz Davies is aiming to win the WSBK championship this season and then make the leap to MotoGP in 2018.WSBK riders moving up to MotoGP has become a natural progression for the best talents in recent years. The likes of Cal Crutchlow, Loris Baz and Eugene Laverty have all made the switch, with varying levels of success.Davies is desperate to be the next WSBK rider to do so. He believes that he now has the necessary skills and experience to make it at the highest level. However, before he makes the jump, he wants to win the WSBK championship.When questioned if 2018 was the year he would become a MotoGP rider, Davies said: "Yeah for sure, if I reach my goal of becoming Superbike world champion, I think that now is the perfect time to go to MotoGP because I am nearly 30 years old."I don't want to leave it too late and obviously an important thing for me as a rider is you want to challenge yourself and I feel like I'm the fastest rider in Superbike."Everybody looks at the young guys in MotoGP, but I know I am a much better rider than I was even two years ago - let alone five or 10 years ago. I'd love the opportunity and I think these years in my career are the best time."Despite having won 20 times in WSBK, 11 of which came in 2016, Davies has never won a championship. If 2017 is the year in which he changes all that, the Welshman is adamant he simply needs to make less mistakes – last year he failed to finish in the top five on five occasions."[I need] consistency and less zero-point finishes," said Davies.