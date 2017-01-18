14th Wheelchair challenge draws near

Last year Mia le Roux, a former Miss Garden Route and Klein Karoo and Miss Deaf SA finalist 2015, pushed one of the wheelchairs in the fun section of the OCC.

GEORGE NEWS - The Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge has enjoyed SA National Championship status for the last four years and it is therefore no wonder that the physically disabled community of South Africa is counting the days until this year's event.

On 18 February more than a 1500 national and international participants will again take part in the four different race categories of the 14th annual OCC in George.

The organisers of the OCC are pleased to announce that George Airport will again be the main sponsor of the event. George Airport confirmed that supporting the Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge is one of the main focus areas of their corporate social investment plan.

This sponsorship enables the organising committee to host an event of international standard while assisting South Africa's local and national athletes in identifying their talent and to compete against international athletes, and creating an opportunity for ordinary persons with physical disabilities to build their self-esteem and restore dignity in lives that have long forgotten their own abilities.

George Municipality has acted as host city for the OCC for the past 14 years, providing monetary and essential logistical support. As main co-sponsor George Municipality assists in maximising safety by granting permission to close the entire route to traffic, with more than 130 volunteer George residents serving as marshals to assist the local Traffic and Law Enforcement officials on the route.

Paralympian Ernst van Dyk has competed in every single OCC race since the event's launch 14 years ago and he will again join participants this year in the different race categories which include the 42,2km marathon, 21,1km half marathon, 10km race and a five kilometre fun event.

Members of the public will be able to enjoy a number of awareness campaigns hosted in George the week prior to the Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge.

Details of these events will appear in local media. For further information, please contact Ansie Swart on 079 397 4655 / swartam@telkomsa.net

