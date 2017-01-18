Translate to: 

14th Wheelchair challenge draws near

14th Wheelchair challenge draws near
Last year Mia le Roux, a former Miss Garden Route and Klein Karoo and Miss Deaf SA finalist 2015, pushed one of the wheelchairs in the fun section of the OCC.
GEORGE NEWS - The Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge has enjoyed SA National Championship status for the last four years and it is therefore no wonder that the physically disabled community of South Africa is counting the days until this year's event.
 
On 18 February more than a 1500 national and international participants will again take part in the four different race categories of the 14th annual OCC in George.
 
The organisers of the OCC are pleased to announce that George Airport will again be the main sponsor of the event. George Airport confirmed that supporting the Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge is one of the main focus areas of their corporate social investment plan.
 
This sponsorship enables the organising committee to host an event of international standard while assisting South Africa's local and national athletes in identifying their talent and to compete against international athletes, and creating an opportunity for ordinary persons with physical disabilities to build their self-esteem and restore dignity in lives that have long forgotten their own abilities.
 
George Municipality has acted as host city for the OCC for the past 14 years, providing monetary and essential logistical support. As main co-sponsor George Municipality assists in maximising safety by granting permission to close the entire route to traffic, with more than 130 volunteer George residents serving as marshals to assist the local Traffic and Law Enforcement officials on the route.
 
Paralympian Ernst van Dyk has competed in every single OCC race since the event's launch 14 years ago and he will again join participants this year in the different race categories which include the 42,2km marathon, 21,1km half marathon, 10km race and a five kilometre fun event.
 
Members of the public will be able to enjoy a number of awareness campaigns hosted in George the week prior to the Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge.
 
Details of these events will appear in local media. For further information, please contact Ansie Swart on 079 397 4655 / swartam@telkomsa.net.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
10:22 (GMT+2), Wed, 08 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...
Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 95%
No
George Herald 5%
Men
Women
Search
BGC71
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 48.
Nine11
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 31 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up