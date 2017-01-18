No issues at Sepang - Meregalli

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP's team director Massimo Meregalli.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Movistar Yamaha MotoGP's team director Massimo Meregalli says the recent three-day official testing at Sepang International Circuit went very well for them with no major issues.Both Yamaha riders performed well, with Maverick Viñales topping the final days testing with a time of 1m59.368s and teammate Valentino Rossi was just 0.221s behind finishing fifth quickest overall.In an interview with the official MotoGP website, Meregalli confirmed that they were very happy with how things had gone at the three days spent testing at the Sepang track and felt things were on track ahead of the 2017 MotoGP season, which kicks off on March 26 with the Grand Prix of Qatar.More official testing is scheduled to happen in Australia at Philip Island on February 15 and then in Qatar at the Losail International Circuit on March 10.