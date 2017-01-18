Translate to: 

Mammoth jumps for mountain bikers

UK rider and legend Sam Reynolds getting some "big air" at the Garden Route Trail Park in Knysna, where the DarkFest will be held on Saturday, February 11. Photo: Supplied
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Type the words “pure darkness” into a YouTube search, and you will be taken on a journey led by Sam Reynolds that includes his creations at the well-known Garden Route Trail Park (GRTP).
 
Reynolds has been on a mission to build signature dirt jumps that separate him and his colleagues from other free-flow mountain bike riders worldwide.
 
Reynolds, who hails from Hampshire in the UK, is back at the GRTP, this time with world-renowned trail and dirt jump designers Nico Vink and Clemens Kaudela, to resurrect the Pure Darkness line built last year and add some new "insane" features.
 
The heights achieved last year attracted so much attention from top riders around the world that this year, a group of international riders will be arriving from February 8 to ride and push mountain biking "big air" to new levels.
 
The event has been named the #DarkFest to define the occasion where these riders have in the past negotiated these mammoth jumps on their own and in their own time with no pressure from the public or officials. They have now decided, however, to open one day to the public to share their passion for pushing the limits. This open day will be on February 11 from 12:00.
 
Locals will find it interesting that the profiles of the riders descending on the Garden Route Trail Park are that significant, that an international press contingent of global TV networks, mountain biking media platforms and mainstream lifestyle magazines are following them.
 
“We have fallen in love with Knysna and in particular the Garden Route Trail Park, not only because of the amazing scenery and trails, but because we have had the opportunity to build insane jumps over the past two years. We have built jumps on a scale bigger than anyone has ever seen and this year we are pushing the boundaries even further,” said Reynolds.
 
Wesgro, the destination marketing agency of the Western Cape, are playing host to the international and national media contingent together with the Knysna & Partners team.
 
“The growth of this event over the past two years has led to this massive media contingent arriving here in a few days,” said Knysna & Partners chief executive Greg Vogt.
 
“The media contingent is presenting Greater Knysna, the Garden Route and Western Cape with the opportunity to tell the world why we are the leading mountain biking destination in South Africa, and to share other aspects of life in our area.” 
 
 
Nico Vink (left) and Sam Reynolds are just some of the names headlining the upcoming DarkFest. Photo: Supplied.
 
 
One of the many ramps being constructed for the dirt jumpers to use in the upcoming DarkFest at the Garden Route Trail Park outside Knysna. Photo: Supplied  
 
* Follow the Garden Route Trail Park and DarkFest Open Day on Facebook to keep abreast of booking details.
 
08:05 (GMT+2), Sun, 05 February 2017
