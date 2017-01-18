Lorenzo hopes to finish career at Ducati

Jorge Lorenzo. Image: twitter.com

"If he beats you, there are no excuses. But in the end it's good [to shake hands] because it helps you understand that he is someone like you, who has feelings like you."

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Jorge Lorenzo wants to end his career as a 'Ducatista' and become a legend of MotoGP.He made the move to the Italian manufacturer at the end of the 2016 season, leaving Yamaha after a nine-year spell with the team.And the three-time champion has revealed that he wants to finish his career at the top with Ducati."I signed with Ducati to finish my career here, although you never know what's going to happen in life, let alone in racing," Lorenzo told Gazzetta dello Sport."But my intention is to retire as a Ducatista and, if possible, as a legend."Staying at Yamaha was a very good option, both from a financial point of view as well as the package the team and the bike form. But I chose Ducati."Lorenzo claims it was hard to have a "good relationship" with former teammate Valentino Rossi but was glad the pair could leave on good terms."I understand the importance Rossi has for Yamaha, for everything he has given to them, for his victories, his titles, and the relevance a character like him has on marketing," he added."It's normal for a manufacturer like Yamaha to focus on him."But every time we re-signed, Yamaha and especially [team boss] Lin Jarvis acknowledged my value."It's very difficult to have a good relationship with your teammate, because he's your main rival.