Nine mountain challenges await Vuelta riders

"The Angliru is the colossus. The Angliru will be a good judge of the Vuelta."

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Complaints from many riders that the Vuelta a Espana has included too many punishing climbs in recent years fell on deaf ears as organisers unveiled another demanding route on Thursday featuring nine mountain finishes.While the opening stage will take place outside Spain for only the third time, with riders setting off in Nimes, France, on August 19, other aspects of the three-week race will concern those taking part.The penultimate stage will require riders to head up to Angliru, Spain's toughest single climb in the northern region.British sprint specialist Mark Cavendish was among those who felt recent Vuelta routes have become far too challenging and labelled them "stupid"."We are looking for the race to remain spicy during the three weeks, for it to go from less to more," race organiser Javier Guillen said.