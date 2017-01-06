Dakar Rally claims star duo

Toby Price. Image: Red Bull.

The 29-year-old had to be airlifted off the course, which hit 3 000 metres above sea level, to hospital.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Defending motorcycle champion Toby Price was forced out of the Dakar Rally on Thursday after breaking his left leg, joining two-time auto winner Nasser Al Attiyah on the sidelines on just the fourth day of racing.Australian rider Price suffered his race-ending injury when he tumbled off his KTM motorbike after 371km of the fourth stage from San Salvador de Jujuy in Argentina to Tupiza in Bolivia as the 9 000km race climbed into the dizzying altitudes of the Andes.