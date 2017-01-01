Grabadoo end 2016 in a fun way

The 14th annual Grabadoo took place on Saturday, 31 December 2016. Photo's: Tersia Marais

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The 14th annual Grabadoo took place on Saturday, 31 December 2016 and like the 13 previous Grabadoo events, it exceeded the wildest expectations of the more than 1100 participants. Participants from as far as the Netherlands, Scotland, Germany and Austria took part in this mountain biking event which caters for the whole family as well as for the more technical and the more experienced cyclists.

Organiser of the event, Mimi Finestone from Interface by goji, commented "We were overwhelmed by the compliments given by the participants on how much they enjoyed the routes. It is always wonderful to see how many children accompany their parents on the 15km route. The fact that the sponsors were involved for the second year made organising the event less taxing."

The Grabadoo forms an integral part of the Great Brak community and the aim of this event is to contribute to this often-overlooked Garden Route community's economy. The fact that the routes run through MTO forests gives participants the unique opportunity to experience this picturesque part of the Garden Route first hand. Mimi went on to say "As organisers, we went out of our way to make the experience for participants as comfortable as possible.

With the support of the local business, sector participants could enter at Wefix Garden Route Mall, Coimbra Cycle Shop George and De Kaap Eiendomme in Great Brak River.

Spar sponsored water points with healthy snacks for everyone to refuel on. The overall experience was one of pure and active family fun in perfect weather... the reason why we've been doing this for 14 years!"

31 December 2017 falls on a Sunday. Out of respect for the local community, the Great Brak Grabadoo will take place on Saturday, 30 December 2017.

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: TERSIA MARAIS, MOSSEL BAY ADVERTISER CORRESPONDENT

