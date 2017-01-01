Translate to: 

Grabadoo end 2016 in a fun way

Grabadoo end 2016 in a fun way
The 14th annual Grabadoo took place on Saturday, 31 December 2016. Photo's: Tersia Marais
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The 14th annual Grabadoo took place on Saturday, 31 December 2016 and like the 13 previous Grabadoo events, it exceeded the wildest expectations of the more than 1100 participants. Participants from as far as the Netherlands, Scotland, Germany and Austria took part in this mountain biking event which caters for the whole family as well as for the more technical and the more experienced cyclists.
 
Organiser of the event, Mimi Finestone from Interface by goji, commented "We were overwhelmed by the compliments given by the participants on how much they enjoyed the routes. It is always wonderful to see how many children accompany their parents on the 15km route. The fact that the sponsors were involved for the second year made organising the event less taxing."
 
The Grabadoo forms an integral part of the Great Brak community and the aim of this event is to contribute to this often-overlooked Garden Route community's economy. The fact that the routes run through MTO forests gives participants the unique opportunity to experience this picturesque part of the Garden Route first hand. Mimi went on to say "As organisers, we went out of our way to make the experience for participants as comfortable as possible.
 
With the support of the local business, sector participants could enter at Wefix Garden Route Mall, Coimbra Cycle Shop George and De Kaap Eiendomme in Great Brak River.
 
Spar sponsored water points with healthy snacks for everyone to refuel on. The overall experience was one of pure and active family fun in perfect weather... the reason why we've been doing this for 14 years!"
 
31 December 2017 falls on a Sunday. Out of respect for the local community, the Great Brak Grabadoo will take place on Saturday, 30 December 2017.
 
 
The overall experience was one of pure and active family fun in perfect weather.
 
ARTICLE & PHOTOS: TERSIA MARAIS, MOSSEL BAY ADVERTISER CORRESPONDENT
 
'We bring you the latest Mossel Bay, Garden Route news'
07:07 (GMT+2), Fri, 06 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you exceed your holiday budget?
No
George Herald 44%
Yes
George Herald 19%
I had to, there were unforseen expenses
George Herald 11%
I didn't plan a budget
George Herald 26%
Men
Women
Search
4eva
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 50.
sayhiday
I'm a 63 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 70.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up