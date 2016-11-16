Translate to: 

Eden sport legends crowned

Eden sport legends crowned
The pride of Eden Athletics, Ernest Blaauw and Toy Ungerer.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Toy Ungerer, the sensational masters athlete of the Eden district who recently established a new world sprint record and improved on it some days later, is amongst the nine sport personalities of the Eden district who were capped as Western Cape sport legends.
 
The prestigious function was held at the Kronenburg Estate outside Paarl when top sport officials applauded the many years of dedication that the legends put into their respective sporting codes.
 
The chairman of the Eden Sport council, Desmond Speelman who also attended the function, was clearly proud of the sport achievements of the local sport legends.
 
The Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, presented the awards and congratulated the recipients of awards with their achievements.
 
The other Eden sport legends are Johan Havenga who is still playing a major role in developing young and talented bowlers, Tannah Harris one of the legends of Southern Cape golf, Leonard Giles who received his national colours in surfing some years ago, Mike Lombard a legendary cycling fanatic, Ernest Blaauw of Eden Athletics, Katy Britz a tireless dancing instructor and official, Mervyn Draai who made his mark in rugby and Harry Levendal who served both rugby and athletics on all levels.
 
 
Six of the 9 crowned Eden sport legends pictured with the Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, and Desmond Speelman, chairman of the Eden Sport Council. The legends are Ernest Blaauw (left) and Mike Lombard in the back row. In the front are Leonard Giles, Toy Ungerer, Johan Havenga and Tannah Harris. Absent: Katy Britz, Mervyn Draai and Harry Levendal.
 
