Grabadoo fun for the whole family

Young and old can be part of the 14th Great Brak Grabadoo.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The 14th Great Brak Grabadoo is set to bring families spending time in the Garden Route heaps of active fun.

Participants can expect a top-class mountain bike family fun day with breath-taking routes through some of the most beautiful flora in the Kingdom of the Southern Cape. The organisers are excited about the addition of a Race Village presented by ControlA as part of the Great Brak Grabadoo on 30 and 31 December.

On the morning of 31 December the event kicks off at 07:00 with the start of the 71km followed by the other distances and thereafter the 4.8km Fun Walk around Great Brak River during which runners, walkers, families and even pets can participate.

Mountain bikers can choose between four routes, a 15km, 36km, 53km and 71km. Entry fees for the specific routes are as follows: 15km, R80; 36km, R120; 43km, R130; 71km, R140. Walkers enter for R40 for the 4.8km walk. With the support of the local business sector participants will also be able to enter at Coimbra Cycle House George, WeFix Garden Route Mall and De Kaap Properties in Great Brak River until 29 December.

Participants will be able to enjoy everything the new Race Village has to offer: relaxed seating area, refreshments and cycling-related stalls. The Race starts at 67 Long Street, Great Brak River. For more information, contact Alewijn Dippenaar (082 457 5675) or Mimi Finestone (084 583 3144).

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'