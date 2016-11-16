Radloff and team take the Revolving Trips

Billy Radloff (centre) and his winning team with vice-president John Dampier on the left. The team mambers are Trix van Niekerk and Manie Pienaar. Photos: Jannie Meyer

GEORGE NEWS - The Protea Bowler from George Bowling Club, Billy Radloff and his team members, Trix van Niekerk and Manie Pienaar, won the Revolving Trips competition at the Outeniqua Bowling Club on Friday.

Radloff and his team mates played excellent bowls, but still had to put up a fight to emerge as winners.

The team consisting of the provincial player Petro Breedt, Matilda Champaud and Dirk Breedt finished in close second place.

Third place went to the home team of Janette Stone and Harold and Anita Peel.

The competition was played in perfect summer weather with bowlers from surrounding clubs also in action.

Dirk Breedt releases a delivery in one of the matches with team mates looking on.

