Great Brak Grabadoo offers great family fun

During a previous Grabadoo. Photo: www.gojipr.net

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Keep your diary open on 30 and 31 December because for the 14th year running the Great Brak Grabadoo is set to bring families in the Garden Route heaps of active fun. Participants can expect a top-class mountain bike family fun day with breath-taking routes through some of the most beautiful flora in the Southern Cape.

The organisers are excited about the addition of a race village presented by ControlA as part of the Grabadoo and the village will also be open the day before the event on 30 December. Registration will also take place then.

On the morning of 31 December the event kicks off at 07:00 with the start of the 71km followed by the other distances and thereafter the 4.8km Fun Walk around Great Brak River during which runners, walkers, families and even pets can participate.

Mountain bikers can choose between four routes; a 15 km, 36 km, 53 km and 71 km, all of which have been professionally laid out and tested with passion and attention to detail.

Entry fees for the specific routes are as follows - 15km @ R80; 36km @ R120; 43km @ R130; 71km @ R140.

Walkers enter @ R40 for the 4.8km walk. With the support of the local business sector, participants will also be able to enter at Coimbra Cycle House, George; WeFix, Garden Route Mall; and De Kaap Properties, Great Brak River from 1 to 29 December.

Participants will be able to enjoy everything the new race village has to offer from a relaxed seating area, refreshments as well as cycling related stalls. The race village will be at 67 Long Street, Great Brak River.

For information regarding accommodation visit www.visitmosselbay.co.za or www.greatbrakriver.co.za . For more information, contact Alewijn Dippenaar at 082 457 5675 or Mimi Finestone on 084 583 3144 or email mimi@gojipr.net or visit www.gojipr.net

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'