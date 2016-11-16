Translate to: 

Verstappen made most overtakes in 2016

Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Red Bull's Max Verstappen made the most overtaking manoeuvres last season, and more than any Formula One driver since such data was first collected in 1983, figures issued by tyre supplier Pirelli showed on Monday.

Pirelli said the 19-year-old Dutchman, who became the youngest ever race winner in Spain in May and is now a firm fan favourite, made 78 passes over the 21-race campaign with Red Bull and Toro Rosso.

Red Bull, who ended the year runners-up to Mercedes, were also the team who did most overtaking with 136 moves in total.

Mercedes, who won all but two races and started 20 of them from pole position, were unsurprisingly the least overtaken team on the grid with just seven passes on them.

Britain's triple world champion Lewis Hamilton, who lost his title to now-retired Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg, made the most overtakes in a single race -- 18 in China, where he started at the back.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was the driver who was overtaken least, once only and that was by Verstappen at the penultimate race of the season in Brazil.

The average number of overtakes in a race was 41.2, with Hungary seeing the fewest (10) and China the most (128).

McLaren's Fernando Alonso made up most positions on the opening lap, 41 in total.
 
