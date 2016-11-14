Translate to: 

Attakwas Trail a unique experience

The route through the Attakwaskloof provides a regular reminder of the climbs ahead. Photo: Oakpics.com
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The Attakwas Trail, which takes place on Saturday 17 December, offers trail runners the unique experience of traversing the remote Attakwaskloof.
 
The fabled kloof was once a trading route between the coast and the hinterland of the Little Karoo, but in recent years it has become synonymous with mountain biking.
 
The Fairview Attakwas Extreme MTB Challenge is notoriously tough and offers mountain bikers the annual opportunity to attempt to conquer the rugged Attakwaskloof. In December 2015 Dryland Event Management pioneered the Attakwas Trail, which provided trail runners with the opportunity to test their metal – following the ancient footpaths and wagon trails of our ancestors – as they too seek to negotiate the Attakwaskloof, deep within the Outeniqua Mountains.
 
The 29 km Attakwas Trail Extreme starts at Saffraanriver, climbs skyward to the Attakwaskloof neck from where it descends into the kloof itself. The trails are rugged tracks first established by oxwagons and later refurbished to rudimentary gravel roads.
 
But as they are seldom used, even by the kloof's nature conservation custodians, the increasingly weathered surfaces now speak of the harsh conditions in the Attakwaskloof; where flash flooding, searing summers and icy winters prevail.
 
Once trail runners have conquered the Attakwaskloof the route then descends through the reputedly haunted Grootkloof. Though fortunately for, the suspicious among, the Attakwas Trail runners they'll be making the descent in the bright sunlight of a December day so they're unlikely to encounter one of the Attaqua Khoi-Khoi apparitions who is said to haunt the valley.
 
After 29 kilometres of historic trail running the finish at Bonniedale Holiday Farm, on the banks of the Kamma River, will take on the oasis-like appeal it did in the days when the trip was made by ox-wagon.
 
For trail runners not yet up to the rigors of Attakwas Trail Extreme the Attakwas Trail Mini offers a taste of the rugged terrain, stunning mountain vistas and an intoxicating hint of the adventures which the longer distance runners encountered in a manageable 7,5 km distance.
 
For more information, including route profiles and the mandatory packing list, and online entries, please visit www.attakwastrail.co.za.
 
08:05 (GMT+2), Sat, 10 December 2016
