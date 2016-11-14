'Mercedes have to consider Alonso'

Fernando Alonso.

Between them, Rosberg and triple champion teammate Lewis Hamilton lost just eight races in three years and started all but one on pole position in 2016.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Fernando Alonso would be on the list of possible replacements for retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes despite his contract with McLaren, according to team boss Toto Wolff."You have to consider Fernando," the Austrian told Sky Sports television in an interview to be broadcast on Thursday as part of a look at Rosberg's season."He is a driver I respect a lot. He combines talent, speed and experience. It's all there. But he is in a contract with McLaren-Honda at the moment and we just need to weigh all the other options up."McLaren said on Monday that Alonso was happy where he was and they were not worried about the double world champion Spaniard leaving.Rosberg stunned Formula One, and threw a spanner in Mercedes' plans for 2017, when he announced his retirement on Friday five days after winning his first world title in Abu Dhabi.The seat he leaves behind is the most coveted in Formula One, with Mercedes winning 19 of 21 races this year and clinching both world championships for the third season in succession.