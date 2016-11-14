IAAF opts to extend Russia doping ban

Generic image.

Although Rune Andersen, the head of the International Association of Athletics Federations Taskforce looking into the steps Russia is taking to combat doping, says the country's athletics federation (Rusaf) has made further progress on the matter since June, it has refused to put any dates on a timescale for a return to the fold.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Athletics' governing body the IAAF has decided to extend Russia's ban from international athletics competitions for state-sponsored doping.Russia was suspended in November 2015 by the IAAF and the ban has twice been extended meaning athletes missed the Rio Olympics.They are now set to also miss March's European Indoors in Belgrade.This extension comes despite Russian President Vladimir Putin approving a law criminalising doping in sports.In his annual Kremlin speech to parliament and the nation, President Putin said that Russia's new anti-doping programme would be ready in early 2017, so that athletes could qualify to take part in August's World Championships in London.