ASG acquires TransCape mountain bike race

TransCape participants traverse some of the most scenic and rugged mountain biking terrain in South Africa. Photo: Jacques Marais

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - ASG Events have acquired a controlling stake in the TransCape multistage mountain bike (MTB) race and is confident that this will become the benchmark of seven-day MTB races in Africa.

The event which will be held across the width of the Western Cape will be added to the company’s repertoire of partnership events, which include flagship races such as the Bestmed Tour of Good Hope, Liberty Encounter Series and Sanlam MTB Invitational.

ASG Events Chief Executive Wynand de Villiers said they are looking forward to building on the success story of the 675km endurance event.

With stages ranging between 70km and 130km, the event targets riders who have a measure of technical ability and who are looking to enjoy the experience.

De Villiers said the route takes in some of the most scenic but notoriously rugged and challenging mountain biking terrain South Africa has to offer. "It really is an incredible journey that will test your limits."

He said the TransCape is a full-service tour, which means participants' needs on and off the bike will be met throughout. "This includes on-road nutritional, technical and medical support, three meals a day, hotel and guesthouse accommodation and transfers between stages."

Race founder, Lenore Collett, said she started dreaming of a mountain bike event that will capture the incredible journey through what she termed "the most spectacular corner" of the country.

"My vision was to create a premium event that delivers a stern challenge on the bike and a luxury experience off it. We are proud of what we have achieved with our first two events, but we realised that we needed to partner with likeminded businesses to take our vision to the next level.

"I have no doubt that the TransCape is now well positioned," she said.

The race, which starts in Knysna and finishes in Franschhoek, takes in the Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Overberg and Winelands regions.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'