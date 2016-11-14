Keke Rosberg savours son's success

Nico Rosberg and Keke Rosberg

For six years, the 67-year-old said, he has declined interviews about his son. If ever there was a time to break the habit, it was now.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Every Saturday this season before a grand prix, Nico Rosberg has received a text message from his father Keke offering some simple words of support from afar."Most of the time it's like 'pedal to the metal tomorrow, full stop, exclamation mark'," Formula One's newest world champion smiled on Sunday after achieving his lifetime's ambition with Mercedes.This time, for once, his father was there to congratulate him.Sunday's success under the Abu Dhabi floodlights made the Rosbergs only the second father and son combination to win the title and 1982 champion Keke became the first to actually see his offspring achieve the feat.Britain's double champion Graham Hill died before Damon won in 1996 which, as Rosberg senior said with a smile, makes him "the only alive one. Just."The older Rosberg was not physically present at the moment of glory, however. He watched the race on television at a friend's house in Dubai before joining the paddock celebrations some time later.Cigar in hand, and congratulated by a stream of passing friends outside the Mercedes team hospitality, he savoured the moment.