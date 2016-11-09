Lorenzo eyes bigger Stoner role

Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo. Image: twitter.com

Max Biaggi had also been linked to Ducati in an adviser's role, but the Italian has signed with Moto3 team Mahindra in the Italian championship.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo said development rider Casey Stoner's help in the MotoGP next season would be a great benefit."The relationship with Casey is very good," Lorenzo said.He said Stoner would take the analysts role Wilco Zeelenberg had with Yamaha.Lorenzo rode for Yamaha from 2008 to this year, but has moved to Ducati. He worked alongside Australian Stoner during his first outing with his new team at Valencia on November 13."He's a very smart guy, very observant and who gives good advice," Lorenzo said. "Also, despite having not competed for several years, he arrives in a circuit and is capable of going quicker than the works riders."Stoner is a retired Australian rider and a two-time MotoGP World Champion."It would be interesting to have him in the garage, but we haven't talked about it yet, although we will shortly."Lorenzo said he exchanged opinions with Stoner during the two days of testing in Spain."One of the problems is that he's very happy in Australia and in order to help me he would have to move to Italy. I believe he's convinced and we'll see if he finally agrees something with Ducati."