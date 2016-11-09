Translate to: 

Lorenzo eyes bigger Stoner role

Lorenzo eyes bigger Stoner role
Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo said development rider Casey Stoner's help in the MotoGP next season would be a great benefit.

"The relationship with Casey is very good," Lorenzo said.

He said Stoner would take the analysts role Wilco Zeelenberg had with Yamaha.

Lorenzo rode for Yamaha from 2008 to this year, but has moved to Ducati. He worked alongside Australian Stoner during his first outing with his new team at Valencia on November 13.

"He's a very smart guy, very observant and who gives good advice," Lorenzo said. "Also, despite having not competed for several years, he arrives in a circuit and is capable of going quicker than the works riders."

Stoner is a retired Australian rider and a two-time MotoGP World Champion.

"It would be interesting to have him in the garage, but we haven't talked about it yet, although we will shortly."

Lorenzo said he exchanged opinions with Stoner during the two days of testing in Spain.

"One of the problems is that he's very happy in Australia and in order to help me he would have to move to Italy. I believe he's convinced and we'll see if he finally agrees something with Ducati."

Max Biaggi had also been linked to Ducati in an adviser's role, but the Italian has signed with Moto3 team Mahindra in the Italian championship.
 
07:54 (GMT+2), Wed, 23 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...
The Accountant
The Accountant
As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
After breaking his neck in a rugby game, a local rugby player has astounded the medical profession by walking again. He, his friends and family believe that the power of prayer healed him. Do you believe that prayer has the power to heal?
Definitely
George Herald 65%
No
George Herald 33%
I'm not sure
George Herald 2%
Men
Women
Search
Emmjay
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
WellBehaved
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 49.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up