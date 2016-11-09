George cyclist part of winning team

Team Ascendis Health’s Robyn De Groot and Jennie Stenerhag. Photo: Supplied.

Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Team Ascendis Health’s Robyn De Groot (George) and Jennie Stenerhag secured their second stage victory and the overall women’s champions title after stage three of the FNB Wines2Whales (W2W) Mountain Bike (MTB) Race at the Onrus caravan park on Sunday, 13 November.“Today was awesome,” says Stenerhag. “We had a good race. Robyn and I have been riding together for three years. W2W was a fantastic race to close off the season.”“The year has had some good ups and some taxing downs,” says De Groot. “W2W is a super way to finish our last race. It’s a fantastic event that just keeps improving. It’s still one of my favourites.”Team Ascendis Health completed stage three in 3 hours 2 minutes and 38 seconds, taking their combined finishing time for three days of racing to 9 hours 14 minutes and 38 seconds.Team Spur’s Ariane Kleinhans and Cherie Redecker placed second on the day and second overall after three days of racing. “I suffered on the long flats in the beginning,” says Redecker. “Ariane did a great job motivating me. I got my mojo back at the single track at water point two.”