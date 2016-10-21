Multiple challenges face Ducati

Team Ducati go into the final race of the MotoGP season with Andrea Iannone to leave and Andrea Dovizioso hoping to hold onto fifth.

The Spanish track runs counter-clockwise and has one of the slowest average speeds in the MotoGP and Dovizioso, who won the Malaysian Grand Prix two weeks ago, will hope to emulate Troy Bayliss and Casey Stoner by winning there on a Ducati.

Iannone said the physical challenge at Valencia was foremost on his mind."For me Valencia will be a difficult circuit from a physical point of view," Iannone said. "I'll try and do my best, but it won't be easy."He goes into the race at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in 10th on 96 points."It will also be my last race with Ducati and so I'll be giving 100 percent."He said leaving would be difficult."I've had four fantastic years in Ducati, especially the last two as factory rider, and we've done an incredible job together, especially since the arrival of [Ducati boss] Gigi [Dall'Igna], with whom I've always had a really good understanding. When you manage to work so well with a group of people, it's always tough to go separate ways, but life goes on and from Monday I will have a new challenge ahead of me."