Translate to: 

Lorenzo eyes victory in Yamaha farewell

Lorenzo eyes victory in Yamaha farewell
Three-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Three-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo looks to end his nine-year Yamaha career, and his stormy relationship with superstar teammate Valentino Rossi, with victory at the season-ending Grand Prix of Valencia on Sunday.

Lorenzo led the title race earlier this year but has since fallen dramatically off the pace with Spanish compatriot Marc Marquez having already wrapped up the championship.

Rubbing further salt into the wounds was seeing Rossi seal second spot in the standings leaving Lorenzo with just third place to target before he heads to Ducati in 2017.

"The season is almost over and finally we arrive to Valencia, where I have some good memories, especially last year when we were able to achieve our goal and become world champion again," said Lorenzo who also won at the track in 2010 and 2013 in the elite category.

During his time at Yamaha, Lorenzo has won 43 races, gained 106 podiums, and started from pole 38 times.

"Valencia is going to be a very special race for me because after nine years with the Yamaha family I have to say goodbye and it won‘t be easy," added Lorenzo who is being chased by British Grand Prix winner Maverick Vinales on a Suzuki for third spot in the championship.

"I had a lot of good feelings with Yamaha and together we won a lot of races and titles. So I will do my best to try to win and I will try to secure third position in the championship as well."

Lorenzo has won three of the 17 races so far – the Qatar season-opener followed by back-to-back victories at Le Mans and Mugello in May.

Those performances placed him at the top of the championship before Marquez on the dominant Honda ran away with the series.

It was a third world title for the 23-year-old Marquez and was wrapped up in Japan with three races to spare.
 
08:02 (GMT+2), Thu, 10 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Accountant
The Accountant
As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury...
Eintlik nogal baie
Eintlik nogal baie
Jay is a guy at a crossroads in his life and when he meets Ally, his life...
Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you going away for the December holidays?
No, I can't afford it
George Herald 0%
No, I'm working
George Herald 0%
Yes
George Herald 0%
Men
Women
Search
ReliablyRogue
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
Dreammaster125
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up