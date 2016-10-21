Brawn denies accepting F1 job

Former Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn. Image: twitter.com

Bernie Ecclestone remains at the helm of Formula One and Brawn said any future role on his part "all depends" on what the 86-year-old Briton decides to do following the Liberty takeover.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Former Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn has denied accepting a position with Formula One's new owners Liberty Media to help run the sport."Liberty have not got far enough down the road to make any commitments yet," the 61-year-old Briton, who left the sport at the end of 2013 after decades of involvement, told the BBC on Wednesday."I'm doing a little consulting to help them better understand F1 but that's all."Germany's Auto Bild had reported this week that Brawn, a former Ferrari technical director who won titles with Michael Schumacher and also with his Brawn GP team in 2009, had agreed a role with Liberty.Other media reports indicated he was set to work as a sporting director, including liaising between the teams and governing body and assisting with plans for the future.