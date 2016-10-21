Palembang to host race in 2018

South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin signed a preliminary contract with MotoGP to host a race at the yet-to-be-built Jakabaring Circuit.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin signed a preliminary contract with MotoGP to host a race at the yet-to-be-built Jakabaring Circuit.Noerdin was at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday to sign a deal with sports authority Dorna Motor Sport to stage the event in Palembang, Indonesia, in 2018."South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin, Ikatan Motor Indonesia [IMI] adviser Romy Winata and Ulrich Merres from Tilke Engineering made the trip to Sepang to sign a preliminary contract, getting an Indonesian GP project into gear," the MotoGP Web site said.The Jakabaring Circuit is to be designed by Tilke Engineering, which worked on the Sepang International Circuit and Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.Construction is to begin next year and is expected to cost about US$32 million.