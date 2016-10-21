Rosberg-Hamilton atmosphere 'intense'

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. Image: twitter.com

He says he is "well aware" of the fact that he could win the title on Sunday.

But he added: "It has been a great season so far which has put me in this position. It is exciting to be in the championship battle with Lewis towards the end of the season.



"We've been there before but it is very cool.



"But I have said before my way of achieving the best performance is to focus on the things within my control and that here in Mexico is to try to win the race."

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The German can clinch the championship in Mexico this weekend if he wins and Hamilton finishes 10th or lower.On his personal battle with Hamilton, who he has known since they were teenagers, he said: "It's not something I think about too much."Of course it's intense, but at the same time there is an easy-going side."Rosberg is continuing to insist he is concentrating only on each race as it comes and not thinking about the championship, a mantra he has been using since very early in the season.