Cape Pioneer Trek starts in Mossel Bay

Cape Pioneer Trek starts in Mossel Bay
Some riders had to carry their very expensive bikes on the steep sections of the 13km trail as Hermias Vollgraaf (SA) here did. Photo: Tersia Marais
SOUTERN CAPE NEWS - Sunday, 16 October, saw the start of the 2016 Cape Pioneer Trek at the grounds of Milkwood Primary School in Mossel Bay as 299 international and national mountain bike cyclists participated in the Prologue to this year's event.
 
Milkwood hosted the Cape Pioneer Trek participants, in tents, on the school grounds.
 
With mere seconds between interval starts, spectators had the opportunity to watch the cyclists make their way through the streets, beaches and the truly exhilarating trails around the Cape St Blaize Lighthouse. The 13km route, that started at Milkwood, was followed by a steep climb to the Lighthouse with just more than 300 metres of total vertical ascent in the first 4km.
 
This event is already established as one of the best and most popular international mountain bike races as claimed by Henri Lesewitz from Bike Magazine, Munich, Germany:
 
"Challenge, community, race, experience, pain and party – the Cape Pioneer Trek is all those rolled into one. The best thing is, it's not only about race time. It's also the build up, the time of preparation when you ask yourself, 'Can I make it?' And the time after, the time of memories, when you know, 'Yes, I did it!' Nothing can beat this experience."
 
The riders left as a group for George early on Monday morning to continue this gruelling race over the next five days and 496km. This event once again shows that Mossel Bay has so much to offer as an international sporting destination.
 
 
 
06:58 (GMT+2), Fri, 21 October 2016
