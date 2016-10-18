Translate to: 

Thuram criticises Fifa for ending anti-racism project

Thuram criticises Fifa for ending anti-racism project
French World Cup winner Lilian Thuram. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - French World Cup winner Lilian Thuram has criticized Fifa's decision to dissolve its anti-racism task force, telling Reuters he found the decision "shocking".

Fifa wrote to members in September to say it was disbanding the task force set up by then boss Sepp Blatter in 2013, and declaring that it had "completely fulfilled its temporary mission".

The former world and European champion and Serie A winner let fly at soccer's world governing body.

"I am extremely shocked that such an important organization that can reach millions of people, especially children, can say in 2016, in this global political situation, 'the job is done'," he told Reuters in Stockholm, where he was speaking on the subject of racism for his Lilian Thuram Foundation.

"It's very, very shocking."

After speaking to an invited audience about hearing monkey noises from the terraces as a player in Italy, the former AS Monaco, Parma, Juventus and Barcelona defender attacked the signals being sent by Fifa.
"There is a symbolism in them saying that, that 'this is no longer important to us'. It (racism) is a recurring problem in our societies.

"We must be on our guard and start to change the way we think, especially as football is an incredibly good way to get people to think differently. Football and sport are the best ways to reach that result."

The 44-year-old Thuram, who was born in Guadeloupe before moving to Paris at the age of nine, said he would continue his own work to combat racism in the game.

"My foundation, which aims to create more brotherhood in our society, continues its work, regardless of what Fifa does. But the more people we are the better, especially in an organization such as Fifa."
He doubted, however, that Fifa would change its mind.

"If Fifa say that their project is over, they have thought it through and it is very sad that they have reached that conclusion."

Thuram's career ended in 2008 when a heart condition was discovered in conjunction with a proposed move to Paris Saint Germain and since then he has devoted himself to fighting racism through discussion and the education of young people.
 
07:34 (GMT+2), Wed, 19 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Baby
The continuing adventures of British publishing executive Bridget Jones as...
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that stretches across time, he...
Masterminds
Masterminds
A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the...
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever fallen victim to an online or sms scam?
Yes
George Herald 22%
No
George Herald 78%
Men
Women
Search
HopelessromanticGJ
I'm a 27 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 21 and 27.
tadpolefarm
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 56.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up