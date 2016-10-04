The Cape Pioneer Trek started in Mossel Bay on Sunday.

NATIONAL NEWS - Sunday 16 October saw the start of the 2016 Cape Pioneer Trek at the grounds of Milkwood Primary School in Mossel Bay as 299 international and national mountain bike cyclists participated in the Prologue to this year’s event.

With mere seconds between interval starts, spectators had the opportunity to watch the cyclists make their way through the streets, beaches and the truly exhilarating trails around the Cape St Blaize Lighthouse. The 13km route, that started at Milkwood, was followed by a steep climb to the Lighthouse with just more than 300 metres of total vertical ascent in the first 4km.

The riders left as a group for George early on this morning, Monday 17 October, to continue this gruelling race over the next five days and 496km. This event once again shows that Mossel Bay has so much to offer as an international sporting destination.

