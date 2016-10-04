Rosberg strikes first blow in Japan

Nico Rosberg.

Rosberg's Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton was second in both and while the Briton was 0.214 seconds off his title-rival's pace in the morning he closed the gap to just 0.072 seconds in the second session.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - World championship leader Nico Rosberg ended the opening day of practice for the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix in a strong position after setting the pace in both sessions on Friday.The German set his fastest time of one minute, 32.250 seconds on an overcast afternoon in Suzuka in the second of Friday's two sessions, after also having topped the timesheets at the end of the morning's opening 90-minutes of running.