Zantè Otto takes on world in wet conditions

GEORGE NEWS - Zanté Otto, from George, has shown her mettle at the Wil Sport European Junior Cup at the Lausitzring racetrack in Germany.

This championship is part of the World Superbikes circuit and Zanté was allowed to race as a wildcard entry. She was one of three South Africans competing in the EJC class.

Zanté told the George Herald she was very excited to have her first ride in Europe where she competed against some of the best female racers in Europe in the European Woman's Championship.The race weekend consisted of two 30 minute practice sessions on the Friday and Saturday morning.

She said it was barely enough to get to know the new track and bike. Despite these handicaps she qualified third in the Woman's Cup on the Saturday afternoon.

"But Sunday's racing was something I have never experienced before - racing in the rain. This was quite tough, but I coped well in the wet conditions."

The Otto Racing team are heading in full force to Dezzi Raceway in Durban, where they will compete in the national championships, the SuperGP Champions Trophy.

