Translate to: 

Marquez looks to clinch title in Japan

Marquez looks to clinch title in Japan
Marc Marquez. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Marc Marquez reckons sealing the MotoGP title in Japan "would be like winning the lottery" but doesn't think it is very likely to happen.

The Spaniard powered through to the chequered flag at Aragon on Sunday ahead of Jorge Lorenzo to take his first win since the Sachsenring.

That victory meant he moved into a 52 point lead over nearest title rival Valentino Rossi and the 23-year-old has a chance to wrap up the championship at Motegi this weekend.

The chances of him doing it this Sunday are slim as he must win the race and hope Rossi only picks up one point or less.

“The important thing is to seal this championship, no matter when,” said Marquez. “I don’t think I’ll do it Japan, that would be like winning the lottery!

“If you want to be champion, there are times when you have to go for it. The important thing is that we waited for our moment. If I hadn’t won here [at Aragon], I wouldn’t have ended the weekend well."

Marquez realises the track conditions are unlikely to favour him and is being pragmatic about his chances of sealing his third premier class crown.

“Of course, Phillip Island and Valencia are good circuits for me,” said Marquez. “Also Motegi last year I was strong in dry conditions, then in the wet it was different. With Malaysia with the new [track] surface we will see how we can manage.

“But we need to keep the same mentality – if we arrive on Sunday and we cannot win on the track where I have a red point [on the calendar], it’s not a problem. We must wait.”
 
09:10 (GMT+2), Tue, 27 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think law enforcement is doing enough in George to keep our roads safe?
Yes, I am happy with law enforcement's efforts
George Herald 11%
No, there are still too many dangerous drivers on our roads
George Herald 89%
Men
Women
Search
Sir_Giggs
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 60.
coolrunnings73pc
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 29 and 44.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up