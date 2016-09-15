Marquez looks to clinch title in Japan

Marc Marquez. Image: twitter.com

“But we need to keep the same mentality – if we arrive on Sunday and we cannot win on the track where I have a red point [on the calendar], it’s not a problem. We must wait.”

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Marc Marquez reckons sealing the MotoGP title in Japan "would be like winning the lottery" but doesn't think it is very likely to happen.The Spaniard powered through to the chequered flag at Aragon on Sunday ahead of Jorge Lorenzo to take his first win since the Sachsenring.That victory meant he moved into a 52 point lead over nearest title rival Valentino Rossi and the 23-year-old has a chance to wrap up the championship at Motegi this weekend.The chances of him doing it this Sunday are slim as he must win the race and hope Rossi only picks up one point or less.“The important thing is to seal this championship, no matter when,” said Marquez. “I don’t think I’ll do it Japan, that would be like winning the lottery!“If you want to be champion, there are times when you have to go for it. The important thing is that we waited for our moment. If I hadn’t won here [at Aragon], I wouldn’t have ended the weekend well."Marquez realises the track conditions are unlikely to favour him and is being pragmatic about his chances of sealing his third premier class crown.“Of course, Phillip Island and Valencia are good circuits for me,” said Marquez. “Also Motegi last year I was strong in dry conditions, then in the wet it was different. With Malaysia with the new [track] surface we will see how we can manage.